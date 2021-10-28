Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 2:44 AM

Energy costs give Spain highest price increase in 29 years

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s National Statistics Institute says consumer prices increased this month by the country’s highest rate in 29 years as a result of soaring electricity costs. Preliminary data from the institute released on Thursday said consumer prices rose 5.5% in October compared to the same month in 2020. Regulatory measures so far haven’t contained the rising utility bills that the country’s residents and companies are seeing as a result of a global wholesale energy price crunch. The statistics agency says that apart from the cost of electricity, increases in fuel and gas prices also fueled the monthly consumer price hike.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content