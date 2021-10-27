Samsung reports robust profit thanks to chip demand

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Samsung Electronics has reported its highest quarterly profit in three years as it continues to see robust demand for its computer memory chips. Samsung said its revenue of $63 billion for the July-September period was a new quarterly record. The company attributed its strong earnings to rising semiconductor prices and shipments. Samsung’s dual strength in parts and finished products has allowed the company to flourish during the pandemic, which increased the demand for chips used in computers and servers as millions of people were forced to work at home.