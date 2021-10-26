“Buy it when you see it.” Retailers dread holiday shortages

By MAE ANDERSON

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Smaller retailers are bracing for the all-important holiday season. The global supply chain has been buffeted by a multitude of problems, from factories having to close due to COVID-19 surges, a lack of containers to ship items in, backups at ports and warehouses, and a shortage of truckers. While bigger retailers like Walmart and Target have the power to buy their own containers, use air freight and take other steps to make sure they get inventory, smaller retailers are at the mercy of their vendors, who are increasingly suspending delivery guarantees and sometimes not communicating at all.