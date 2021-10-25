Supply chain woes throw sand in the gears of German economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — A closely watched survey of German business optimism has sagged for the fourth month in a row. The lower reading Monday for the Ifo Institute’s index is underlining concern about the impact on Europe’s largest economy from sharply higher energy prices and troubles getting raw materials and parts. The head of the institute that compiles the survey of thousands of German businesses about their outlook says “supply problems are giving businesses headaches.” There’s no clarity on when things could get back to normal. Some think it might not be until next summer, delaying Germany’s rebound to the levels before the pandemic.