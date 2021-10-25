EU drug regulator OKs booster doses of Moderna’s COVID shot

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Medicines Agency said a booster dose of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine “can be considered” in people aged 18 and above. In a statement on Monday, the EU drug regulator said its analysis had shown that a third dose given of Moderna’s vaccine — which is usually given in a two-dose schedule — at least six months after the second dose, led to an increase in antibody levels in adults whose levels were waning. The booster dose consists of half the dose normally given to adults. Earlier this month, the EMA said booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech could also be considered. It also recommended a third dose of vaccines for people with compromised immune systems.