Fox News launching its own mobile-friendly weather service

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Media is entering another rough-and-tumble world — the weather. The company will launch the Fox Weather service on Monday. Fox expects that the free streaming service and app will be used most frequently by people on their mobile devices. The move comes at a time of growing interest in weather news. Severe weather, and the impact of climate change, has fueled interest, and more robust technology has improved the ability to make active forecasts. Fox says its business advantage will be in creating a one-stop site for people who want to stream weather news, read it, or get up to date on local forecasts and warnings.