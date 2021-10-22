Climate change disrupting natural cycles at drier Lake Tahoe

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

Drought fueled by climate change has dropped Lake Tahoe below its natural rim and halted flows into the Truckee River. It’s an historically cyclical event but it’s occurring sooner and more often than it used to. Scientists are concerned that the growing frequency of low-water extremes may become the new normal. Since summer, boat ramps have been closed. Docks sit precariously above the receding lake. Truckee River rafting operations ended early. The Forest Service canceled this month’s kokanee salmon festival at South Tahoe’s Taylor Creek because low water has all but cut off the fish migration route. Another dismal snowpack season could make things worse next year.