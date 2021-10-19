United posts $473 million 3Q profit on federal pandemic aid

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

United Airlines is reporting a $473 million profit for the third quarter, which covers much of the peak summer travel season. United owes the profit to more than $1 billion in federal pandemic aid that helped the airline cover wages and benefits for employees. Airlines say bookings slowed when the delta variant led to more cases of COVID-19 toward the end of summer. But Chicago-based United says bookings have started to stabilize now that coronavirus cases are coming down. The airline predicts fourth-quarter revenue will be 25% to 30% lower than during the same period of 2019.