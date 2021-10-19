Spain makes it easier for young migrants to legalize status

MADRID (AP) — Spain is smoothing the path for unaccompanied young migrants to obtain residence and work permits. Around 15,000 people are expected to benefit from changes announced Tuesday. The legal changes published by the government ease requirements for obtaining documents and cut waiting periods. They remove barriers for those who turn 16 to live and work legally in Spain. Spain has struggled to cope with large migrant arrivals from Africa in recent years. Just over 30,000 migrants have arrived so far this year. Almost all of them arrived by sea. That’s 37% higher than in the same period last year.