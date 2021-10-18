Microsoft says it warned Bill Gates about flirting in 2008

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says that executives in 2008 warned Bill Gates to stop sending flirtatious emails to a female employee but dropped the matter after he told them he would stop. The Wall Street Journal was first to report that Brad Smith, then Microsoft’s general counsel and now its president and vice chair, and another executive met with Gates after the company discovered inappropriate emails to a midlevel employee. The newspaper reported that Gates didn’t deny the exchanges, and members of the Microsoft board who were briefed on them declined to take further action. Gates’ private office is calling the claims false.