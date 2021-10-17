Asian shares slide as Chinese growth data disappoints

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

AP Business Writer

Asian shares are mostly lower after China reported its economy grew at a meager 4.9% annual pace in July-September. Benchmarks declined in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo but rose in Sydney and Seoul. On Friday, Wall Street added to its recent gains, with the benchmark S&P 500 posting its best week since July. It rose 0.7%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%. Positive company earnings dovetailed with a report showing people spent much more at U.S. retailers in September than analysts had expected. Sales at stores, restaurants and other retail establishments rose 0.7% from August instead of falling, as economists had forecast.