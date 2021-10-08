Jumbled reaction on Wall Street following weak jobs report

AP National Business

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are mixed in jumbled trading on Friday after a weak jobs report raised questions about the Federal Reserve’s timeline to pare back its immense support for markets. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in midday trading after government data showed far fewer jobs were created last month than economists forecast. The jobs report is among the most anticipated pieces of economic data, and the reaction to its release was a confused one. U.S. stocks moved up, down and back again, as did Treasury yields. The price of U.S. oil rose to its highest level since 2014.