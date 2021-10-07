Nevada tech company asks to withdraw ‘Innovation Zones’ plan

AP National Business

By SAM METZ

AP / Report for America

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada-based technology company that had lobbied state lawmakers to let it form a semi-autonomous smart city in the rural desert has withdrawn its proposal. Blockchains said on Thursday that it no longer planned to construct a smart city that revolved around their technology, but planned to continue building out their platform in Nevada. The company had proposed creating new jurisdictions called “Innovation Zones” that would initially be governed by a company-nominated board that could create court systems, impose taxes and make zoning decisions. The proposal provoked opposition from environmentalists, local government officials and people skeptical of the growing power of technology companies.