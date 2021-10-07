Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

AP National Business

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden will restore two sprawling national monuments in Utah that have been at the center of a long-running public lands dispute, and a separate marine conservation area in New England that recently has been used for commercial fishing. The White House and the U.S. Interior Department declined to comment Thursday, but two Democratic aides and others who were briefed on the plan told The Associated Press the Biden administration will restore Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante monuments, which were downsized significantly under President Donald Trump. The plan also restores protections in the Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monument in the Atlantic Ocean, southeast of Cape Cod.