Rowdy celebrations erupt in Norway as COVID restrictions end

AP National Business

HELSINKI (AP) — Police in Norway have reported dozens of disturbances and violent clashes including mass brawls in the Nordic country’s big cities after streets, bars, restaurants and nightclubs were filled with people celebrating the end of COVID-19 restrictions. The Norwegian government abruptly announced Friday that most of the remaining coronavirus restrictions would be scrapped beginning Saturday and that life in the nation of 5.3 million would return to normal. The unexpected announcement by Prime Minister Erna Solberg took many Norwegians by surprise and led to chaotic scenes in the capital of Oslo and elsewhere on Saturday night into Sunday. Police also reported unrest at locations around the country.