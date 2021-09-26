Iceland elects its first female-majority parliament

AP National Business

By EGILL BJARNASON

Associated Press

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Iceland has elected a female-majority parliament, a landmark for gender equality in the North Atlantic island nation. Results tallied Sunday show that female candidates have won held 33 seats in Iceland’s 63-seat parliament, the Althing. The result came in an election that saw centrist parties make the biggest gains. The three parties in Iceland’s outgoing coalition government — the Independence Party, the Progressive Party and the Left Greens — won a total of 37 seats, gaining two from the last election. The three ruling parties haven’t announced whether they will work together for another term and it will take days, if not weeks, for a new government to be formed and announced.