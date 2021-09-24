Skip to Content
Biden urges COVID-19 booster shots for those now eligible

By LAURAN NEERGAARD and MIKE STOBBE
AP Medical Writers

President Joe Biden is urging those now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots to get the added protection. His plea comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the doses for millions of older or otherwise vulnerable Americans. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a series of recommendations from a panel of advisers late Thursday. Biden praised the decision and aimed to set aside any unease about the vaccination by saying that he would get his own booster soon.

Associated Press

