Floods, books & kids: Highlights of German election campaign

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s election campaign has largely focused on the three candidates hoping to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor after four terms in office. Climate change rose to the top of the political agenda over the summer following the deadly floods that hit western Germany in July. Foreign policy played little role in the campaign. Two candidates found themselves in plagiarism flaps. That boosted their rival’s chances in the final months. Children asked some of the toughest interview questions. They pressed the candidates on touchy issues such as migration. German politicians will begin the dizzying dance of forging a coalition once the ballots have been cast Sunday. It’s a process that could take weeks or months.