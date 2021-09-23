Boeing to build military aircraft drones in Australian city

AP National Business

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Chicago-based aerospace giant Boeing has announced plans to build a new type of drone military aircraft in Australia. Boeing says it has selected Queensland state as the final assembly point for its unmanned Loyal Wingman planes. The first test flights were completed earlier this year. It’s the first military combat aircraft to be designed and manufactured in Australia in half a century. The announcement comes less than a week after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance that will supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The deal was condemned by China and has heightened tensions in the Indo-Pacific region.