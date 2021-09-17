UN: Climate pledges put world on ‘catastrophic pathway’

AP National Business

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations says cuts in greenhouse gas emissions so far pledged by governments put the world on a “catastrophic pathway” toward a hotter future. A U.N. report reviewing all the national commitments submitted until July 30 by signatories of the Paris climate accord found that they would result in emissions rising nearly 16% by 2030, compared with 2010 levels. Scientists agree that a sharp decline in emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases is needed as soon as possible to cap global temperature rise at 1.5 Celsius from pre-industrial levels by 2100. Major emitters such as China, India and Saudi Arabia failed to submit new pledges in time for the report.