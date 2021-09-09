Facebook, Ray-Ban launch smart glasses — who will wear them?

AP National Business

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

Seven years after the ill-fated Google Glass, and five years after Snap launched its Spectacles, another tech giant is trying its hand at internet-connected smart glasses, hoping that this time around things might be different and loads of people will actually wear them. It’s Facebook. In a partnership with Ray-Ban, parent EssilorLuxottica, the company on Thursday unveiled Ray-Ban Stories — connected eyewear with built-in speakers and microphone for making calls, a companion app that isn’t Facebook and a charging case. The spectacles cost $299 and are available in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Italy, Ireland and Australia.