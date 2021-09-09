California may require menstrual products in public schools

AP National Business

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California public schools and colleges would have to stock their restrooms with free menstrual products under legislation sent to Gov. Gavin Newsom. Democratic Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia’s bill that passed Thursday builds on her 2017 law requiring low-income schools in disadvantaged areas to provide students with free menstrual products. She also prompted the state to repeal a tax on menstrual products that she said cost women a collective $20 million a year. Her latest bill expands the 2017 law to grades 6 to 12, community colleges and the California State University and University of California systems, starting in the 2022-23 school year.