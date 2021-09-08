Subdued 9/11 remembrances reflect Boston’s invisible scars

AP National Business

By WILLIAM J. KOLE

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Both of the hijacked jetliners that slammed into the World Trade Center towers flew out of Boston. But only subdued remembrances are planned at Boston’s Logan International Airport to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. It underscores how Boston has never truly come to terms with its supporting role in the transcendent events of Sept. 11, 2001. At Logan, a large glass cube near Terminal A is etched with the names of the passengers and crew who perished aboard American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175. Few visit the memorial.