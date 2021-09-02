Skip to Content
US trade deficit narrows slightly to $70.1 billion in July

<i>Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images</i><br/>The bipartisan infrastructure plan making its way through the Senate will “add $256 billion to projected deficits” between 2021 and 2031
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
The bipartisan infrastructure plan making its way through the Senate will “add $256 billion to projected deficits” between 2021 and 2031

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly to $70.1 billion in July as economic recovery overseas helped boost American exports while imports declined. The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the trade deficit fell 4.3% in July after surging to $73.2 billion in June. The trade deficit represents the gap between what the country exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from other countries. In July, exports jumped 1.3%, reflecting revived overseas demand, while imports edged down 0.2%.

Associated Press

