Mutual aid groups give personalized help after Hurricane Ida

AP National Business

By HALELUYA HADERO and GLENN GAMBOA

AP Business Writers

Following Hurricane Ida, mutual aid networks sprang into action to supplement the more established relief services from federal and local governments, and charities. The networks, where community members pool their resources and distribute donations to take care of one another, exploded in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, as communities across the country were met with dire needs. Now, they’re mobilizing in the wake of other disasters. Mutual aid network members work like Delaney Nolan, who spent hours biking around New Orleans after the storm handing out some cash so people could pay for supplies or the hotel rooms where they had taken shelter.