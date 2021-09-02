First flames, then fees: Tahoe evacuees report price-gouging

AP National Business

By SAM METZ and SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press/Report for America

STATELINE, Nev. (AP) — The threat the Caldor Fire poses to Lake Tahoe residents is exposing differences between laws against price-gouging in Nevada and California. While California prohibits exorbitant price increases during emergencies, a ban that Nevada lawmakers passed this year doesn’t take effect until October. Evacuees are reporting rideshare companies quoting trips from area ski resorts to the Reno-Tahoe International Airport at eight times the normal rate and hotels on the Nevada side of the resort town hiked room rates to nearly $450 per night. Reports of price-gouging have emerged routinely in disaster zones during hurricanes and won newfound attention in statehouses during the pandemic.