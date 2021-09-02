China bans men it sees as not masculine enough from TV

AP National Business

By JOE McDONALD

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government has banned effeminate men on TV and told broadcasters to promote “revolutionary culture,” broadening a campaign to tighten control over business and society and enforce official morality. The measure adds to official limits this week on children’s access to online games and a campaign to curb what the ruling Communist Party sees as unhealthy attention to celebrities. The National Radio and TV Administration using insulting slang to say broadcasters must end men who present “abnormal esthetics” and shouldn’t promote “vulgar internet celebrities.” With the Communist Party exerting more control over Chinese society, the nation’s companies and people are under increasing pressure to align with the party’s vision for a more powerful China.