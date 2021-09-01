Amazon says it’s looking to hire 55,000 people

AP National Business

By JOSEPH PISANI

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is going on another hiring spree. The company said Wednesday that it plans to hire 55,000 people around the world, with about 40,000 of those roles in the U.S. The openings range from tech jobs to corporate positions to warehouse work packing and shipping orders for the online shopping giant. While other companies laid off workers during the pandemic, Amazon’s workforce ballooned as more people stayed home and ordered toilet paper and groceries from the shopping site. Last year alone, it hired 500,000 people. It currently employs more than 1.3 million worldwide, making it the second-largest private U.S. employer after retail rival Walmart.