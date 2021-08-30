Lake Tahoe threatened by massive fire, more ordered to flee

AP National Business

By NOAH BERGER

Associated Press

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Fire officials have ordered more evacuations near Lake Tahoe and told other residents to be ready to leave as a destructive fire roars through forests southwest of the alpine lake straddling the California-Nevada state line. Several communities south of the lake were abruptly ordered to evacuate Sunday afternoon and then residents on the south and southwest shore of the lake were warned to be ready to evacuate if ordered. The community of Meyers, south of the city of South Lake Tahoe, was among those evacuated. Fire spokesman Keith Wade says many people had apparently already left, probably because of the terrible smoke.