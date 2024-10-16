As Broncos coach Sean Payton returns to New Orleans, sinking Saints try to stem 4-game skid

By BRETT MARTEL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Sean Payton became synonymous with New Orleans during his decade and a half as the Saints coach — an era when the club made the playoffs nine times and won its only Super Bowl.

The Denver Broncos’ second-year coach will experience the Superdome in a new way on Thursday night, starting with the walk from the team bus to a visitor’s locker room in which he’s never stepped foot.

While Payton ingrained himself in the Big Easy, participated in its distinctive cultural traditions and still maintains a downtown residence, he doesn’t anticipate a unified, hero’s welcome back when New Orleans (2-4), desperate to end a four-game skid, hosts the Broncos (3-3).

“I don’t think there’s going to be a lot of flowers and warm fuzzies for yours truly — and I get it,” said Payton, whose 152 regular-season coaching victories with the Saints is 59 more than any other coach in franchise history.

But he added, “Certainly, there will be emotions going back there, with the amount of time I was there.”

If there wasn’t enough nostalgia associated with this game, record-setting quarterback Drew Brees also will be in attendance for his formal Saints Hall of Fame induction.

Neither team can afford to be distracted from what’s taking place inside the lines, however.

Both lost Sunday, both have key players injured, and both had just three days to prepare.

“It’s fortunate that it’s a short week, because I haven’t had a lot of time to dive into the other stuff,” Payton said. ”I get it, but what’s most important is finding a way to win.”

Saints coach Dennis Allen spent 12 seasons on Payton’s staff — including the last six as defensive coordinator before being promoted in 2022, when Payton stepped away from coaching for a year.

Right now, though, the return of his longtime friend and mentor is the last thing he wants to discuss.

“I don’t think that’s where our focus needs to be,” said Allen, who is 18-22 as Saints coach without a playoff berth in his two-plus seasons in charge. “Our focus needs to be on our football team and what we need to do to improve.”

Since opening this season with two lopsided victories, the Saints have been in a funk that’s gotten progressively worse the past two weeks with a 26-13 loss at Kansas City and a 51-27 drubbing at home against Tampa Bay.

New Orleans also is fielding a rookie QB; fifth-round draft choice Spencer Rattler has been pressed into service because of Derek Carr’s oblique injury.

And the Saints know how adept Payton is at identifying and exploiting opponents’ weaknesses.

“Everybody in this building knows who Sean Payton is, and if he sees blood in the water, he’s going to go try and take advantage,” Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan said. “That’s always been his M.O. So, we’re not helping to deter that at this point with that last game that we just put on.”

First-year QBs

Last fall, Broncos QB Bo Nix was a Heisman Trophy candidate at Oregon, while Rattler was under center at South Carolina.

Their college careers had similarities — and now both are scheduled to start in the same NFL prime-time game.

Nix began his college career in the SEC with Auburn, where he struggled, before thriving as a transfer. Rattler started his college career at Oklahoma, then part of the Big 12, before moving to the SEC.

Before the draft, Denver took an interest in Rattler and worked him out privately.

“There’s a calmness when he plays,” Payton said of Rattler. “It’s not too big for him, and he has a live arm. We were really impressed.”

Defensive doldrums

Defense has been a hallmark for the Saints under Allen, both as a coordinator and head coach.

Uncharacteristically, New Orleans entered this week ranked last in the NFL in yards allowed per game at 395.8.

Missed tackles have been an issue, sometimes leading to drive-extending third down conversions — if not explosive plays or long touchdowns.

Linebacker and defensive captain Demario Davis said he doesn’t let unflattering statistics bother him emotionally.

“When you are results-oriented, you can get too high when the numbers say one thing, or get too low,” Davis said. “That’s a poor way to live and a poor way to lead.”

But Davis doesn’t ignore stats either, comparing the bad ones to an engine light in a car.

“When it comes on, something might need to change,” Davis said. “You’ve got to identify why that light is on and fix it and move on.”

Racking up the sacks

The Broncos’ 22 sacks rank second in the league behind the New York Giants’ 26. Sixth-year DE Zach Allen has 3½, two shy of his career best.

Last week, Allen had four tackles for loss against the Chargers, tying Elvis Dumervil for most tackles in the backfield by a Denver defender in a game this century.

Spectacular Sutton

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton continues to make spectacular plays in the red zone. Last week he caught a one-handed touchdown pass against the Chargers for the second straight season.

“He’s been doing that for a long time,” Nix said. “We talked a little bit about where that ranked in his catches. I think it’s top three.

“It’s not surprising, but every time it happens it’s like, ‘There goes another one,’” Nix continued. “You just forget how easy it is to throw it up to him and he catches it. It’s great to have a target like that.”

AP Pro Football Writer Arnie Stapleton contributed to this report from Englewood, Colorado.