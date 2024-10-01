MacKinnon, Makar take control for Colorado until full cast returns, possibly even Landeskog

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

What to expect

The Colorado Avalanche figure to look a whole lot different later in the season. They are without captain Gabriel Landeskog (knee) and Artturi Lehkonen (shoulder) for an undetermined amount of time. But they could have back Valeri Nichushkin from suspension in mid-November. League MVP Nathan MacKinnon, defenseman Cale Makar and forward Mikko Rantanen will be counted on to keep the team afloat until the cast reunites. There are no guarantees with Landeskog, who’s missed the last two seasons. Nichushkin went missing in the middle of a playoff series for a second straight postseason due to circumstances away from the ice. MacKinnon is coming off career highs in goals (51), assists (89) and shots (405). Georgiev led the NHL with 38 wins. Makar finished with 90 points, the most by an Avalanche defenseman in a season single in franchise history. Rantanen set a career high with 62 assists while averaging nearly 23 minutes of ice time.

The good: Colorado’s big-name players — MacKinnon, Makar and Rantanen — are all coming off banner seasons. Nichushkin will be a big lift whenever he returns after a career year that included 28 goals, 53 points and six game-winning scores. MacKinnon was nearly unstoppable at home, recording at least a point in each of Colorado’s first 35 home games. Only Wayne Gretzky had a longer run at home in a single season (40 in 1988-89).

The not-so-good: The concerns over Nichushkin. The NHL and NHL Players’ Association announced his suspension about an hour before the start of the Avalanche’s 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars on May 13 that left them trailing 3-1 in the second-round series. “Time heals all wounds,” Bednar said. Some feelings may need to be soothed once Nichushkin rejoins the team.

Players to watch

Jonathan Drouin returned for another season after turning in a year that saw him finish with a career-best 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists). He’s reunited with MacKinnon, his good friend, to rekindle the scoring chemistry from their days with the Halifax Mooseheads, where they captured a Memorial Cup in 2012-13. Logan O’Connor had a career-best 13 goals despite being limited to 57 games and undergoing hip surgery in March. He recently signed a six-year contract extension.

