Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike returns after year-long gambling suspension

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike ran onto the practice field Monday shortly after the NFL reinstated him following a year’s suspension for violating the league’s gambling policies.

“I am grateful to the Denver Broncos and the National Football League for giving me the opportunity to resume my NFL career,” Uwazurike said in a statement a few hours after practice ended. “I’ve learned from this situation and have taken steps to ensure it will never happen again.

“It is a privilege to play in the NFL and I hope others can learn from my mistake,” Uwazurike added. “I will not take this second chance for granted and am fully committed to making a positive impact with the Broncos both on and off the field.”

Coach Sean Payton said that attitude aided in his reinstatement and his return to the Broncos.

“He was very remorseful and I think that played a big part of it,” Payton said. “I think he understands, certainly, the mistake he made, and he’s really appreciative to be back here with this team.”

Uwazurike was suspended on July 24, 2023, for betting on league games during his rookie season in 2022. He was the 10th player suspended that offseason for gambling on games or betting on other sports while in NFL facilities.

Shortly after his suspension, a criminal complaint filed in Iowa stated he bet on college games while at Iowa State and on five Broncos games in 2022. Criminal charges against him and other athletes were dropped earlier this year, however, because of problems with the way the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation gathered evidence against them.

The 2022 fourth-round pick out of Iowa State ran out about a half hour into the Broncos’ practice and spent much of his time working on a side field where players rehabbing from injuries typically do their conditioning drills.

Payton said the Broncos will slowly reintegrate Uwazurike, 26, into action.

“I just think you’ve got to be careful a little bit of putting him back out there right away,” Payton said. “He’ll be in the meetings, of course, now. He’ll be in everything. He’s here on our roster. But I do think we’ve got to look further out and say, ‘When do we expect him to play in a preseason game?’”

Payton trusts Uwazurike’s return can bolster Denver’s reinforced defensive line.

“He’s big, he’s explosive, he’s strong. He’s got those traits to push the pocket,” Payton said. “And he’s young.”

Also Monday, the Broncos waived once-promising safety Caden Sterns, a 2021 fifth-round draft pick out of Texas, continuing a major makeover at safety that also featured the departures of Kareem Jackson late last season and All-Pro Justin Simmons this spring.

After playing 15 games as a rookie, Sterns was sidelined five games into the 2022 season with a hip injury that required surgery. He blew out a knee on his second snap in last year’s opener, missed OTAs this summer and returned to practice last week.

“I visited with Caden this morning and just told him that right now, I think it’s in the best interest of our team,” Payton said, adding that “part of it is a byproduct of these other guys that are playing ahead of him right now.”

Payton is high on his young group of safeties, led by JL Skinner, Devon Key and Tanner McCalister, who are splitting snaps with starter Brandon Jones out with a hamstring injury.