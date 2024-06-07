Man takes murder plea deal in first Colorado case impacted by work of embattled DNA analyst

BY COLLEEN SLEVIN

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man pleaded guilty on Thursday to lesser charges in the killings of three people in 2017, the first prosecution in the state believed to be impacted by the work of a state DNA analyst accused of tampering with test results.

Garrett Coughlin, 31, pleaded guilty to three second-degree murder charges in the killings of Wallace White, Kelly Sloat-White and Emory Fraker near Boulder on April 13, 2017.

Prosecutors gave Coughlin the chance to make the plea partly because they were unable to call former Colorado Bureau of Investigation scientist Yvonne “Missy” Woods to testify in a case that relied mostly on circumstantial evidence.

The deal allowed Coughlin to avoid a possible life sentence if he was convicted for a second time for felony murder. Coughlin’s original conviction and sentence were overturned after it was discovered that at least one juror had lied during jury selection.

In March, the CBI announced a criminal investigation after it said it discovered that Woods intentionally cut corners and didn’t follow standard DNA testing protocols, raising questions about hundreds of criminal cases in which she processed evidence. The bureau said Woods was placed on leave after it became aware of irregularities in her work in September 2023, and she resigned before its internal review was completed.

A review found Woods manipulated data during DNA testing and posted incomplete test results in some cases. But it did not find that she falsified DNA matches or otherwise fabricated DNA profiles, the bureau said at the time, without providing more details.

A bureau internal affairs report released Wednesday said there were earlier concerns about Woods’ work. A worker had questioned Woods’ testing of evidence in 2014 and she had been temporarily removed from working on DNA cases in 2018 after being accused of data manipulation, it said.