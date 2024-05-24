Emma Hayes fills out her first staff as coach of the US women

CHICAGO (AP) — Emma Hayes has added several former assistants at Chelsea as she embarks on her new role as coach of the U.S. women’s national soccer team. Former National Women’s Soccer League coach Denise Reddy, who has served under Hayes for the past four years, longtime Chelsea goalkeeper coach Stuart Searle and Bart Caubergh were announced as staff additions on Friday. Hayes takes over the national team after wrapping up her 12th season at Chelsea earlier this month.

