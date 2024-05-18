Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche in six games to advance to the Western Conference final
DENVER (AP) — Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche in six games to advance to the Western Conference final.
DENVER (AP) — Dallas Stars beat the Colorado Avalanche in six games to advance to the Western Conference final.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.