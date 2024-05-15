Navarro, Steffen propel Rapids to 1-0 victory over Whitecaps

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Rafael Navarro scored on a penalty kick after Vancouver’s Bjørn Inge Utvik drew a red card during first-half stoppage time and Zack Steffen made it stand up as the Rapids beat the Whitecaps 1-0. Utvik, a rookie defender making his fourth start and sixth appearance, drew a hand ball foul following a video review. Navarro converted the PK in the fifth minute of stoppage time with a right-footed shot to the bottom right corner of the net. Navarro is 4 for 4 on penalty kicks this season. He has scored in three straight matches and has seven goals overall. Steffen finished with two saves for his third clean sheet of the season for Colorado (6-4-3). Yohei Takaoka saved two shots for Vancouver (5-4-3).

