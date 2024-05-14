Timberwolves guard Mike Conley out for Game 5 against Denver with sore right Achilles
DENVER (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley sat out Game 5 against Denver with a sore right Achilles. Conley suffered the injury on the Timberwolves’ final offensive play of Game 4, when he missed a 3-pointer with 25 seconds remaining of a 115-107 loss. The second-round series is tied at two. Conley is averaging 11.3 points and seven assists in Minnesota’s playoff run this season. Nickeil Alexander-Walker stepped into Conley’s starting spot.