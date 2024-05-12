Murray swishes a half-court heave at the halftime buzzer for the Nuggets in Game 3 vs. Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Denver’s Jamal Murray scooped up the errant inbounds pass by Minnesota near the sideline, rebalanced his body after carefully keeping his feet in and launched a 55-foot shot at the end of the first half. Murray crouched down for some extra coaxing of his heave from behind the half-court line, watched the ball sail on track toward the basket and after the swish struck a pose right in front of the broadcast table. The Nuggets raced over to swarm their teammate and celebrate the 15-point lead they took at halftime in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.