Wolves bring 2-0 lead on Nuggets into wild night at Target Center. Knicks, up 2-0, brace for Pacers
By DAVE CAMPBELL
AP Sports Writer
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves did the hard part by winning the first two games of their Western Conference semifinal series in Denver against the defending champion Nuggets. Now they get to play Game 3 at home in front of a raucous fan base celebrating the franchise’s advancement past the first round for just the second time ever. The New York Knicks also have a 2-0 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Indiana Pacers. They’ll go on the road to face a Pacers team that has been outrebounded 84-66 and frustrated by the officiating.