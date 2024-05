Preview capsules for the NBA’s conference semifinal series. The second round opens Saturday with the defending champion Denver Nuggets facing the Minnesota Timberwolves. The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers renew an old playoff rivalry in another series that will begin Monday.

