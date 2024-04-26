Pac-12 football programs go through one last spring before heading in different directions
By JOHN MARSHALL
AP Sports Writer
Football programs across the Pac-12 are laying the groundwork for the 2024 season before they all go different directions. Southern California, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are headed to the Big Ten. Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado will be in the Big 12. Stanford and California are going to the Atlantic Coast Conference. That leaves a Pac-2 of Washington State and Oregon State, which have a scheduling agreement with the Mountain West Conference for at least next season.