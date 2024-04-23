It’s no longer a red flag for prospects to play for multiple schools on their way to the NFL draft

DENVER (AP) — The name, image and likeness deals on college campuses and relaxed transfer rules mean it’s no longer uncommon to see draft prospects such as Caleb Williams or Jayden Daniels play for multiple schools on their way to the NFL draft. It’s also no longer a red flag for those players who transferred schools. The NFL used to cast a leery eye on players who transferred, figuring the athletes might have trouble staying in line. Now, about a third of the prospects who were invited to the NFL scouting combine transferred at least once during their college careers.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.