Murray and Jokic score 28 each as the Nuggets run past shorthanded Jazz 111-95

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 28 points, Nikola Jokic tallied 28 points and 13 rebounds, and the Denver Nuggets pushed past the shorthanded Utah Jazz 111-95 on Tuesday night. Murray missed seven games with a knee injury but is working his way back into game shape the last two contests. After 21 medically restricted minutes against Atlanta on Saturday, Murray went 11-for-20 in 27 minutes against the Jazz. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 24 points for Utah. Omer Yurtseven posted a season-high 20 points and Luka Samanic had a season-best 15 points for the Jazz, who have lost 13 straight.

