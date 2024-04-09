Carroll, Grichuk homer as D-backs beat Rockies 3-2 behind Kelly for manager Lovullo’s 500th win

DENVER (AP) — Corbin Carroll homered on the second pitch of the game, Merrill Kelly tossed six solid innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks gave manager Torey Lovullo his 500th career victory with a 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. Lovullo, who is in his eighth season and is the longest-serving manager in franchise history, reached the milestone after Arizona had dropped five in a row. Randal Grichuk also went deep and Gabriel Moreno had four hits — including two doubles — to back another quality outing from Kelly. He has pitched at least five innings in 32 straight starts, the second-longest active streak in the majors.

