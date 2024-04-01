Rockies LF Nolan Jones makes another defensive mistake in loss to Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Nolan Jones made no excuses. He felt he should have made the play. Again. Jones had another adventure in left field during Colorado’s 5-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs a day after he made a costly defensive mistake at Arizona. The Cubs had runners on first and second with one out in the sixth inning on Monday when Jones charged Christopher Morel’s hard-hit single into left field. The ball went under Jones’ glove and rolled all the way to the wall on a cold, overcast day at Wrigley Field.

