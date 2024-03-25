Pac-12’s remaining schools finalize financial agreement with 10 departing members

Oregon State and Washington State have finalized a settlement over financial distributions with the 10 schools leaving the Pac-12. The departing schools will each have $5 million withheld for the 2024 fiscal year for a total of $50 million. The departing schools also will pay a $1.5 million “supplemental contribution” to the conference that will be used by the remaining schools to navigate an uncertain future. The departing members will not be entitled to any revenue generated after this year and will have no “vote, direction input or other power with the conference’s use, allocation of expenditure of the supplemental contribution.” The settlement was agreed to in principal late last year.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.