Concealed guns could be coming soon to Wyoming schools, meetings

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A bill that would allow concealed carry of firearms in schools and government meetings heads to Wyoming’s governor after clearing the state Legislature. What happens next is uncertain because Wyoming governors traditionally don’t say if they plan to sign or veto bills. Gov. Mark Gordon has not spoken publicly about the bill but is a Republican gun rights supporter. The bill passed the state Senate 22-8 Thursday after supporters played down fears about allowing guns where they’re currently banned. The bill would not allow students to have guns except in college and would continue to ban guns in places such as courts.

