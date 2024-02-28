Colorado wins 3rd straight, beats Cal 88-78 behind Simpson’s 27 points and Da Silva’s 22

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — KJ Simpson scored 27 points, Tristan da Silva added 22 and Colorado beat California 88-78 for its third straight win. Colorado (19-9, 10-7) avenged an 82-78 loss at Cal in January, and the win keeps the Buffaloes in contention for a top-four conference finish and a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament. J’Vonne Hadley added 13 points and Eddie Lampkin Jr. had 12 for the Buffaloes, who shot 50% from the floor. Jaylon Tyson scored 25 points to lead Cal (13-16, 9-9), which had its three-game win streak snapped.

