A record number of Americans can’t afford their rent. Lawmakers are scrambling to help

DENVER (AP) — A new Harvard University study found that half of U.S. renters are paying nearly a third of their income on rent. Monthly rent has outpaced income across the U.S., and forced many to make tough decisions between everyday necessities and a home. In turn, a record number of people are becoming homeless and evictions filings have ratcheted up as pandemic-era eviction moratoriums and federal assistance ends. The widespread hardship has prompted state lawmakers across the U.S. to throw the kitchen sink at the problem in 2024. State proposals include everything from installing protections from eviction to capping annual rent increases.

By JESSE BEDAYN and MICHAEL CASEY Associated Press/Report for America

