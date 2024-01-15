Skip to Content
AP Colorado

Djokovic named Balkan athlete of the year for a record eighth time ahead of Jokic

MGN
By
today at 12:05 PM
Published 12:04 PM

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Novak Djokovic was named the Best Balkan Athlete of the year on Monday for a record eighth time, ahead of NBA star Nikola Jokic.

The 36-year-old Djokovic won three Grand Slam titles in 2023 to take his record tally to 24, while Jokic was named the NBA Finals MVP after leading the Denver Nuggets to the title. Both are from Serbia.

The results of the annual poll were published by the Bulgarian News Agency. A total of 58 athletes received votes in the poll this year, with Bulgarian basketball player Alexandar Vezenkov coming third.

Long jumpers Miltiadis Tentoglou of Greece and Ivana Spanovic of Serbia, who won the men’s and women’s world championship titles last year, were fourth and fifth, respectively.

This was the 50th anniversary edition of the Balkan poll, which is traditionally conducted by the national news agencies of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Greece, Macedonia, Montenegro, Romania, Serbia and Turkey. This year, organizers also expanded the vote to include the Italian news agency ANSA, the Cyprus News Agency and KosovoPress.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

  

by Taboola 

Suggested For You

Article Topic Follows: AP Colorado

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

This article was provided by the Associated Press.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content